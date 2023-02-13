Metrobus hit by gunfire in Northwest DC

Around 3:45 p.m., an H8 Metrobus was hit by gunfire in the area of 16th and Irving streets, Northwest.

WASHINGTON — A Metrobus was struck by gunfire during a shooting on Monday afternoon, the Metro Transit Police Department (MTPD) said.

One rider was on board the bus at the time of the shooting. No one was injured.

The bus sustained damage to the windshield and door from the gunfire.

The Metropolitan Police Department is leading the investigation, and MTPD is assisting.

"We are grateful no one was hurt," the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority said in a tweet.

No other information about Monday's shooting was immediately available. Stick with WUSA9 for updates as they become available.

The shooting comes a little less than two weeks after a Metro mechanic, Robert Cunningham, was shot and killed by a gunman at the Potomac Avenue station.

Metro had set up a GoFundMe for Cunningham's family, which, as of this writing, had received just under $200,000 in donations to help pay for the family's daily lives and the children's college educations.