People have been throwing rocks at Metrobuses and police are searching for them

Metro Transit Police say this has happened at least six times in the past month.

WASHINGTON — Metro Transit Police are searching for people who they say have been throwing rocks and other objects at buses in Southeast D.C.

According to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA), these unidentified people, who are possibly under the age of 18, have been throwing what appear to be rocks and other objects at Metrobuses operating on the 3400 Block of MLK Avenue SE on several occasions over the past month.

The three most-recent occurrences happened on September 10 and 11, according to the Metro Transit Police Department. They say that there have been six such incidents in the general area in the past month. No injuries have been reported.

"The incidents have caused damage to multiple buses and present a safety risk to passengers, Metrobus operators, and other automobiles," said an WMATA spokesperson.

D.C. Crime Solvers is offering a $1,000 reward for anyone with information that leads to an arrest in these incidents.