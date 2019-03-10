MENTOR, Ohio — Police and school officials are investigating what is being called an 'aggressive attack' by one 17-year-old female student against another at Mentor High School on Thursday morning.

The incident happened around 11:30 A.M. in a hallway outside a classroom. According to Principal Jason Crowe, no weapons were involved, "but it was an aggressive attack that caused injury."

Cellphone video captured the fight (NOTE: We have blurred out faces of those involved)

The victim student was transported to Lake West Hospital and was later released. The student suspect was taken into custody by Mentor Police's School Resource Officer and later released to her mother.

Mentor Police say charges against the student will be filed in Lake County Juvenile Court.

"This behavior is very disturbing," Crowe wrote in a letter to Mentor High parents and guardians. "As you know, we will not tolerate any violence in our school. The student who committed the assault will not only face criminal charges through the Mentor Police Department but also the most serious disciplinary action possible here at school as well."

Here is the complete text of Crowe's letter:

Dear parents and guardians of Mentor High School students:

Sadly, I am writing to make you aware about a serious incident that happened at school today. In the hallway, one student assaulted another student. There was not a weapon involved but this was an aggressive attack that caused injury.

This behavior is very disturbing. As you know, we will not tolerate any violence in our school. The student who committed the assault will not only face criminal charges through the Mentor Police Department but also the most serious disciplinary action possible here at school as well.

Please join us in keeping our victim student in your thoughts and prayers.

Sincerely,

Jason Crowe, Principal

Mentor High School

UPDATE: Hours after the attack, rumors of a potential threat of violence surfaced. Mentor Schools officials made the decision to close Mentor High School on Friday.

