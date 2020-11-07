All 4 men charged in 11-year-old Davon McNeal's murder have criminal histories

DC Police have made two arrests in the case, but are still searching for two other men in connection to the July 4 murder.

WASHINGTON — Two men have been arrested in connection to 11-year-old Davon McNeal's murder, but DC police have issued arrest warrants for two more men. Police said all four men have violent, gun-related criminal histories.

Daryle Bond, 18, of Southeast, D.C. was arrested and charged with first-degree murder while armed on Thursday. Christian Wingfield, 22, of Hillcrest Heights, Maryland was arrested and charged with first-degree murder Friday.

Police are still searching for 19-year-old Carlo General, 25-year-old Marcel Gordon, both of SE D.C. They face the same charges as Bond and Wingfield.

On Thursday, DC Police Chief Peter Newsham said all four of the suspects being sought have arrest records, two of whom have felony convictions.

"Mr. General is currently under Maryland's supervised probation out of Temple Hills, Maryland," Newsham said. "Mr. Genereal has multiple arrests and is a convicted felon. He was arrested this past spring and charged as a felon in possession of a firearm. After his arrest, he was released back into the community pending the felony possession charge."

Newsham also said Wingfield was wearing a state-issued GPS monitoring device, but cut off his GPS monitoring device shortly after the shooting, according to Newsham.

"Mr. Wingfield is currently under active, intensive supervision and was on pre-trial, high-intensity supervision with a curfew and on GPS monitoring at the time of Davon's murder," Newsham said. "Mr. Wingfield has multiple arrests and is a past convicted felon. He was arrested this past spring and charged as a felon in possession of a firearm. He was released back into our community while this felon in possession charge is pending."

Wingfield has been arrested repeatedly on gun charges going back to 2016. He was convicted of possessing a pistol without a license on May 16, 2018, and sentenced to 9 months in a youth facility, according to court documents.

On April 23, 2020, he was arrested again, this time on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm and a large capacity ammunition feeding device. His lawyer twice asked a judge to release him because of the pandemic.

According to court documents, Judge Edelman ordered Wingfield to be released from jail on May 22 with high-intensity supervision.

Detectives said in an arrest warrant that a witness told them Wingfield admitted to being involved, "in some capacity," in the death of Davon. The witness said Wingfield told him the police were after him and he had to get out of town, but he apparently only made it as far as Alexandria, where police arrested him Friday.

Deputy Mayor for Public Safety and Justice Kevin Donahue said that the DC jail currently has zero positive cases of COVID, and said the jail had "come a long way since the early part of this pandemic."

"For COVID to be used as a reason for someone violent out back on the street is a request not based in fact," Donahue said.

Gordon also had two prior gun arrests and multiple other charges, and Bond has a "prior violent criminal history," according to Newsham.

"We need to separate gun offenders, and violent offenders, from our community because if we don't things like this are going to continue to happen," Newsham said. "The fact that we had two guys who were arrested, had previously been convicted and subsequently gone out and picked up an illegal firearm in our community and were back out on the streets is very troubling and scary to me."

Newsham also said police are working on securing an arrest warrant for a fifth unnamed suspect in the case.

Police do not believe Davon, who was a sixth-grade student at Kramer Middle School in D.C., was the intended target of the shooting, and Newsham said it does not appear to be tied to his family either. Davon's mother, Crystal McNeal, works as a violence interrupter for the District.

"His name is going to live through me," Crystal McNeal said. "People are going to know about Davon McNeal."