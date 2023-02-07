Police: 2 killed, 28 injured in Baltimore mass shooting

Police say a total of 30 people were shot. An 18-year-old woman and 20-year-old man were killed and three others are in critical condition.

BALTIMORE — Baltimore police confirmed at least two people are dead and dozens are hurt after a mass shooting at a block party.

According to police, the shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Gretna Court in the Southern District. Police say they received multiple calls reporting a shooting during a neighborhood block party.

An 18-year-old female was pronounced dead on scene and a 20-year-old male died later at a local hospital. Three others are in critical condition.

In total, 30 people were shot. Nine victims were transported to local hospitals for treatment, and 20 others took themselves in for treatment.

BPD is on scene of a masa shooting incident in the 800 blk of Gretna Court in our Southern District. Acting Commissioner Worley and PIO are on scene. Media Staging Area will be located at the intersection of 6th Street and Audrey Avenue. pic.twitter.com/2JK5F09WMB — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) July 2, 2023

Acting Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley gave an update about the incident shortly after 5 a.m.

Police are asking anyone with any information about a suspect or a possible motive to give them a call.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous may utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You may also text tips through the Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland website.