Police: 2 killed, 28 injured in Baltimore mass shooting

BALTIMORE — Baltimore police confirmed at least two people are dead and dozens are hurt after a mass shooting at a block party.
According to police, the shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Gretna Court in the Southern District. Police say they received multiple calls reporting a shooting during a neighborhood block party.
An 18-year-old female was pronounced dead on scene and a 20-year-old male died later at a local hospital. Three others are in critical condition.
In total, 30 people were shot. Nine victims were transported to local hospitals for treatment, and 20 others took themselves in for treatment.
Acting Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley gave an update about the incident shortly after 5 a.m.
Police are asking anyone with any information about a suspect or a possible motive to give them a call.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous may utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You may also text tips through the Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland website.
This is a developing story and WUSA9 will continue to update as new information becomes available. Stay with us for the latest.
