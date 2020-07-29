Police: Maryland man charged with distributing child pornography

Jeffrey John White, 52, has been charged with 10 counts of child pornography.

WOODSBORO, Md. — A Woodsboro, Maryland, man has been charged with distributing 10 counts of child pornography, Frederick County Police said Wednesday.

Investigators caught 52-year-old Jeffrey John White, a registered sex offender, when he allegedly sent an undercover detective files containing explicit images of children. Officers then obtained a search and seizure warrant for White's house in Woodsboro, where they reportedly found additional evidence.

White was previously investigated for and charged with possession of child pornography in Montgomery County in 2014. According to police, charging documents from the case indicate more than 9,000 files of child sexual abuse material were found in his possession.

White was found guilty, and was sentenced to probation and mandatory listing on the Maryland Sex Offender Registry. As of Wednesday, White was being held without bond at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center.