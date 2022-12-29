Maryland rapper accused of prostituting his girlfriend in Florida

Monriko Mequel Clements, 31, of Silver Spring has been extradited from Maryland to South Florida for human trafficking charges.

FULTON, Maryland — A Silver Spring man has been extradited from Maryland to Florida for allegedly prostituting his 23-year-old girlfriend.

Monriko Maquel Clements, 31 is accused of drugging, exploiting and branding the Maryland woman, according to details provided by the Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle during a Thursday news conference.

Clements was arrested in Fulton, Md. with the help of Howard County Police and Montgomery County Police, according to the Miami-Dade State Attorney.

Prosecutors say the investigation was prompted after the woman jumped out of a moving car and onto an expressway in Miami back on Nov. 14.

“Imagine, she jumped out a moving car risking injury or death because she could not think of a better way to avoid the beating that she alleged Clements was giving her," said Fernandez Rundle.

The victim was able to make a call to her mother and informed her she was in danger. The woman's mother was then able to call Maryland State Police who communicated the issue to Florida law enforcement officers.

Officials say the Silver Spring rapper known as "King Swuice" met his victim online back in April and took her to Florida with the intention of exploiting her.

Clements allegedly set up an escort site and took upwards of $20,000 in proceeds from the victim, according to prosecutors.

“He would set it up for her. The subject told the victim the prices to charge for the prostitution, $120 for 15 minutes $200 for 30 minutes, and $300 for an hour," said Fernandez Rundle. She says the victim was not given any money despite being promised she would be able to provide for her two children in Maryland.

Fernandez Rundle detailed that Clements would drug his girlfriend with cocaine and MDMA, which according to the State Attorney is a common tactic for sex traffickers. He also branded her with a tattoo of his stage name over her breast. A photograph of the Maryland rapper shows him wearing a chain with the same design that was tattooed on the victim.

Clements is now facing one count of human trafficking, a first-degree felony, and one count of deriving support from proceeds of prostitution, a second-degree felony.

Authorities say the woman is doing well and recovering.