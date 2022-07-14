Prince George's Co. Police investigate homicide at Domino's

Investigators say a man in Prince George's Co. was shot to death outside the pizza restaurant.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Prince George's County police are investigating a homicide that occurred around 5:45 p.m. on Thursday at a Domino's.

Officials say that officers responded to the 2900 block of Donnell Dr. for a report of a shooting. When police arrived they found a man, whose identity has not been disclosed by officials, suffering from gunshot wounds on the sidewalk. The man was taken to the hospital and later died from injuries.

Police, however, do not believe this crime was done at random. Officials say that officers are working on the scene to determine any suspects and a potential motive for the crime.

Police have not provided any additional information regarding this case and WUSA9 will provide more information as it becomes available.

Police are asking if anyone has information about this incident to call PG Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS or to submit a tip with the P3 Tips app.