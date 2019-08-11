CALVERT COUNTY, Md. — The Maryland State Police Computer Crimes investigators arrested 53-year-old Anthony Mileo at his home in Huntingtown, Maryland Thursday on charges of possession and distribution of child pornography. Mileo is employed by the Maryland National Capital Park Police Department.

Officer Mileo is charged with 17 counts of possession of child pornography and 17 counts of distribution of child pornography. Maryland State Police said Mileo was "arrested without incident," and transported to the Prince Frederick Barrack for processing, before being taken to the Calvert County Detention Center.

Maryland State Police, along with Homeland Security Investigations, served a search warrant at Mileo’s residence, during which they recovered several electronic devices, which will be analyzed by the Maryland State Police Digital Forensics Laboratory. Mileo was placed under arrest shortly after 8 a.m.

Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a CyberTip report in August from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children involving the distribution of child pornography online. The subsequent investigation identified Mileo as a suspect, and revealed his employment with the Maryland National Capital Park Police Department.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with relevant information should contact the Maryland State Police through the Maryland Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-637-5437.

