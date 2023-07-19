Man stabbed, robbed in Rockville, Maryland

The suspects went on to stab the victim and tie his hands behind his back with zip ties before robbing him, according to police.

ROCKVILLE, Md. — Officers from the Montgomery County Department of Police are investigating after a man was stabbed and robbed after parking his car in his apartment building's parking garage.

Police say around 1:30 a.m. on July 10 officers responded to Key West Avenue in Rockville after they received a report of a home invasion robbery.

After some investigation, detectives explained the victim was approached by a group of suspects who had guns. The suspects reportedly then went on to stab the victim and tie the victim's hands behind his back with zip ties.

Investigators claim the suspects forced the victim into their car and the victim gave them access to his apartment. At the time of the robbery, other family members were inside the apartment and were unharmed. Officials say the suspects took a safe with an undisclosed amount of cash and jewelry and fled the scene.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries but is expected to survive.

Surveillance footage that captured the robbery shows suspects taking the victim into an elevator and the apartment complex. Click here to watch the surveillance video posted by the Montgomery County Department of Police. *Warning: Some may find this video to be graphic and unsettling.