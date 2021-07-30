Maryland man pleads guilty to sexually abusing, blackmailing woman he met on dating site

Steven Fabrizio, 57, threatened to tell a woman’s employer, parents and landlord about their sex-for-cash deal unless it continued.

WASHINGTON — A Maryland man pleaded guilty Friday to sexually abusing and blackmailing a woman he met through a dating website in August 2019, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Channing Phillips.

Steven Fabrizio, a 57-year-old from Chevy Chase, said he met the woman and the two engaged in consensual sex. Afterward, he paid her $400 as was previously agreed upon, according to court documents. Fabrizio then tried to arrange another meeting. When the woman declined, Fabrizio sent a series of texts to her, warning that the woman’s employer, parents, and landlord would be told about their sex-for-cash deal unless it continued, authorities detailed.

The texts continued until the woman once again agreed to see him and subsequently reported being sexually abused at that second meeting. Afterward, Fabrizio persisted with texts and the woman ultimately contacted the Metropolitan Police Department. He was arrested on Aug. 21, 2019.