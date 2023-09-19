Maryland man arrested after distributing child porn to an undercover cop

On August 25, police say the suspect sent child porn using the internet to an undercover officer working for the Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — A Maryland man was arrested for distributing pornography to an undercover police officer in D.C.

On August 25, police say the suspect sent child porn using the internet to an undercover officer working for the Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force. This task force is made up of detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit and special agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Washington Field Office.

On Tuesday, detectives arrested 32-year-old Aaron Davis, of Suitland, Maryland, and charged him with Transportation of Child Pornography.

Detectives have not said when or if Davis is expected to appear in court. It remains unknown if he will face any prison time for distributing the child pornography.

The investigation into this crime is active and ongoing.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Metropolitan Police Department through the Anonymous Tip Line at (202) 727-9099.

READ NEXT:

WATCH NEXT: Gun store owner shoots at undercover police car