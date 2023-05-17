Police: Maryland man in custody after ramming trooper's patrol car several times while fleeing in a stolen vehicle

During the chase, police say the suspect rammed the trooper's patrol car three times, until it became disabled.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A 27-year-old Maryland man was taken into custody Wednesday after police say he led officers on a multi-county chase through Virginia in a stolen vehicle.

At 10:49 a.m., Virginia State Police located a stolen GMC Yukon that was wanted by Prince William County Police in connection with an ongoing investigation.

Detectives with the police department say just 20 minutes earlier the vehicle was reported stolen from the Koons dealership on Richmond Highway.

When Prince William County Police originally encountered the stolen GMC, a detective with the department attempted to stop the driver.

That's when police say the driver fled.

Officers did not pursue the man per department policy.

As the stolen vehicle headed north, Virginia State Police and Fairfax County Police were notified.

The GMC was on Route 1 in Prince William County heading north toward the Fairfax County line when a Virginia State trooper activated his emergency lights and siren to initiate a traffic stop.

Once again, the driver refused to stop and sped off, police said.

A police pursuit was then initiated and continued into Fairfax County.

During the pursuit, the suspect vehicle rammed the trooper's marked patrol SUV three times until it became disabled.

Police say the pursuit ended with the GMC stopping at Pole Road and Highland Lane.

The driver, a 27-year-old Maryland man, was taken into custody.

As a precaution, police say both the trooper and driver were taken to an area hospital to be evaluated for any injuries.

Investigators say the trooper was not injured.

Charges are pending as the investigation remains ongoing.