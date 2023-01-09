Police search for more victims after Maryland man caught soliciting sex from an undercover cop posing as a child

Luis Esteban Borunda, 65, of Essex, Maryland is charged with one count of sexual solicitation of a minor.

Example video title will go here for this video

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Police are searching for more victims after arresting a Maryland man for soliciting sex from an undercover officer posing as a child on an app.

Luis Esteban Borunda, 65, of Essex, Maryland is charged with one count of sexual solicitation of a minor in this case. He is being held without bond at the Anne Arundel County Detention Center.

According to the investigation, on August 22, Borunda got into an inappropriate text conversation with who he believed to be an underage girl. What Borunda did not know was that he was actually chatting with a special agent with the Fort Meade Army Criminal Investigation Office posing as a 13-year-old girl online.

Police say during the interaction online, Borunda sent the undercover officer a filtered photo of himself and even suggested to meet up with her Wednesday at a location in Anne Arundel County.

When Borunda arrived at the agreed-upon location, he was met by officers with the Maryland State Police who arrested him. Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force helped in this arrest.