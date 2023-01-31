Maryland man arrested on 16 counts of child pornography possession

In November of 2022, detectives with the Frederick Police Department received information that a man had solicited minors for pornography.

FREDERICK, Md. — A Maryland man was arrested last week on several child pornography charges, police said Tuesday.

In November of 2022, officers with the Frederick Police Department's Major Crimes Unit received information that a man had solicited minors for pornography.

Detectives began to investigate the claims and were able to identify the suspect as 36-year-old Evan John Cain.

The police department's Special Investigations Team worked with the Child Advocacy Center and the States Attorney's Office to gather evidence in this case.

Police were granted search and seizure warrants for Cain's home and car. When the warrants were executed, police said evidence found resulted in several sex offense charges on Cain.

On Jan. 26, Cain was arrested by police on those charges. He appeared before the district court commissioner and was released on a $25,000 unsecured personal bond.

Cain is charged with 16 counts related to the possession of child pornography and the solicitation of child pornography from minors, according to a news release.

Police have not said when Cain is expected to appear in court again.

