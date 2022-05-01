Empty cars left running, both stolen in Takoma Park, police warn public

“Although we would all like to slip into a warm vehicle during winter, it's not a good safety practice. . . and It's also illegal."

TAKOMA PARK, Md. — Two stolen cars in Takoma Park now serve as warnings to the public to never leave a car running unattended - both for the sake of avoiding theft and also due to the potential for carbon monoxide poisoning.

One car - located in the 6500 block of New Hampshire Avenue - was left unattended when a suspect got in and drove off in an unknown direction. The owner recovered the vehicle after about an hour.

Another car met a similar fate down the road in the 7600 block of New Hampshire Avenue. That vehicle is still outstanding, police said, and is described as a 2004 Honda Pilot, MD tag #3CA127.

That outstanding vehicle has been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) stolen vehicle database as the police investigation continues. Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call 301-270-1100.

“Although we would all like to slip into a warm vehicle during winter, it's not a good safety practice to leave your car running unattended to heat it up. It's also illegal. Please be safe!” Takoma Park Police put out in a statement, sharing that some thieves may even be hanging around your neighborhood, waiting to spot a car left running.

This is also a common scenario outside of daycares and schools, police warn, as parents quickly rush in to collect students and attempt to keep a warm car at the same time.

Although thieves are less of an issue if your car is locked inside of your garage - it’s still critical to ensure it is not left running, sitting idle. That could lead to the release of carbon monoxide and poisoning.

Carbon monoxide is a colorless and odorless gas and the CDC instructs people to never leave a car running inside of a garage or other enclosed space.

The guidance also includes generators, gas ovens or ranges and grills. Never run a generator in your home or even next to a window, don’t operate a grill inside your home or garage, and don’t use a gas oven or range without proper ventilation.

On Tuesday, two men died and a third man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after what authorities are investigating as a possible carbon monoxide exposure.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control, at least 430 people die annually in the US from carbon monoxide poisoning incidents. At least 50,000 are treated in hospitals.