Maryland officials to push for bills that would help children who are victims of sex crimes

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Maryland leaders will come together Tuesday to push for new legislation they say will help children who are victims of sex crimes.

The State’s Attorneys for Frederick, Howard, Montgomery and Prince George’s counties are joining forces to push for the bills that are before the Maryland General Assembly.

House Bill 226/Senate Bill 21 would strengthen the prosecution of child sex abuse by expanding the definition of “Person in Position of Authority” to include roles not previously included. The additions would include coaches, counselors, and teachers outside the school system who utilize their position to victimize children, Montgomery County officials said.

House Bill 297/Senate Bill 292 would make it so child trafficking victims are not prosecuted for their own victimization and instead referred to services through the Regional Navigator Program, officials said.

Officials will hold a joint news conference Tuesday at 12:30 p.m.

People who will be at the news conference include Howard County State’s Attorney Richard Gibson Jr. (president of the Maryland State’s Attorneys’ Association), Frederick County State’s Attorney Charlie Smith (president-elect of the National District Attorney’s Association), Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy, Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy, representatives from Turn Around Inc. and several advocacy groups and victims of related crimes.

