Police search for man, woman in Northeast DC shooting

WASHINGTON — Police are searching for two people involved in a shooting that sent a man to the hospital early Tuesday morning.
Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 1500 block of Maryland Avenue Northeast around 6 a.m. An officer patrolling nearby heard gunfire in the area.
When officers arrived on scene, they found a man shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover, according to police.
A preliminary investigation found that a man and a woman approached the victim, brandished a firearm and shot the man. Then both the man and the woman took off on foot.
Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a man wearing blue and white clothing in the company of a woman. Police did not offer further suspect details.
No arrests have been made in this case.
Anyone who may have information should contact police at 202-727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411.
