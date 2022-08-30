Police search for man, woman in Northeast DC shooting

The man was hospitalized and is expected to recover, according to police.

WASHINGTON — Police are searching for two people involved in a shooting that sent a man to the hospital early Tuesday morning.

Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 1500 block of Maryland Avenue Northeast around 6 a.m. An officer patrolling nearby heard gunfire in the area.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover, according to police.

A preliminary investigation found that a man and a woman approached the victim, brandished a firearm and shot the man. Then both the man and the woman took off on foot.

Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a man wearing blue and white clothing in the company of a woman. Police did not offer further suspect details.

No arrests have been made in this case.