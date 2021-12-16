21-year-old arrested for stealing car, drug and illegal firearm possession in downtown Silver Spring

The man was arrested Thursday in downtown Silver Spring and is now facing multiple charges.

SILVER SPRING, Md. — 21-year-old Malick Sebo was driving in downtown Silver Spring just after 7:30 p.m. when officers spotted the dark gray Honda Accord with what police said was an equipment safety violation.

Officers attempted to pull over Sebo, which quickly spiraled into a police pursuit, as he did not stop and proceeded to leave the scene. Sebo then crashed the car at the intersection of Georgia Avenue and Silver Spring Avenue after losing control, at which point he got out and began running away.

Police ultimately were able to apprehend Sebo. They then located a loaded .40 Glock 22 firearm with an extended magazine and mounted laser on the ground near Sebo. They then spotted five Oxycodone pills inside Sebo’s wallet.

After conducting a wanted check on the Honda, police then determined that it was reported as stolen out of D.C. They also found a glass vile containing a suspected controlled dangerous substance known as Phenylcyclohexyl Piperidine (PCP) and a small amount of cannabis was located.

Sebo was transported to the MCPD 3rd District Station, where he was interviewed. Sebo admitted to running away from officers due to his possession of the firearm.