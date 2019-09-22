WASHINGTON — Friends and family gathered Saturday night to honor the life of Marquette Harris, 27, one of several victims killed in shooting during a violent week in D.C.

The vigil was held in the 200 block of P Street, Southwest -- the exact location where he was killed Wednesday night.

Attendees lit candles, prayed and shared their memories of Harris.

Harris's grandmother, Annie Harris, said he was a good kid, always followed the rules.

"This nonsense has to stop. I never thought it would be so close to home. It tears me apart," Annie said.

D.C. police are still searching for a suspect and are offering up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest of the person or persons responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 202-727-9099.

