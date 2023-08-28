MS-13 gang member convicted in 2021 murder of 15-year-old Takoma Park boy

Four other men have pleaded guilty to killing Nelson Ramos, 15, of Takoma Park, Maryland.

SILVER SPRING, Md. — A fifth person was convicted in the 2021 murder of a 15-year-old boy in Silver Spring, the Maryland State Attorney's Office announced Monday.

Mario Clarios-Arias, 23, of Hyattsville, was found guilty Friday of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, attempted first degree murder and first-degree assault.

“It was heartbreaking to hear both the mother of the deceased victim and the surviving victim testify, and I commend them for taking the witness stand to help prosecutors Cynthia Bridgford and Adam Trombly secure this conviction,” said State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy. “We can now close this case and know that we have achieved justice for the deceased, the surviving victim, and their families."

Braveboy's office said Clarios-Arias was part of a group that killed a 15-year-old and attempted to kill a 16-year-old on April 7, 2021.

That day, officers responded to the intersection of New Hampshire Avenue and Piney Branch Road in Silver Spring where they found a bloodied victim walking in the street. The victim told officers that his friend was dead in the woods.

Police located the 15-year-old in a wooded area of the Northwest Branch Trail. He was later identified as Nelson Ramos of Takoma Park, Maryland.

The surviving victim also told officers that Clarios-Arias and the assailants identified themselves during the attack as members of Mara Salvatrucha, more commonly known as MS-13.

Four others were also prosecuted in this case:

Marlon Stephen Miguel Ramirez, 20: Entered a guilty plea and was sentenced to life suspend all but 50 years

Jiecsin Portillo Cruz, 21: Entered a guilty plea and was sentenced life suspend all but 35 years

William Rivera-Martinez, 20: Entered a guilty plea and was sentenced to life suspend all but 50 years

Edras Araeli Lopez-Lopez, 20: Entered a guilty plea and is pending sentencing.

