WASHINGTON — A man was stabbed early Thursday morning after telling a suspect he did not have a cigarette, police said.

Around 12:30 a.m., the victim was getting something out of his car in the 2200 block of Savannah Terrance in Southeast. That's when the suspect came up to the victim him and asked for a cigarette.

When the victim told him the suspect he did have one, police said he stabbed him in ribs.

The victim was conscious when he was taken to a local hospital. He has not bee identified and is expected to be OK.

A suspect description has not bee released at this time.

