Sumter, SC (WLTX) - Sumter County deputies say a fatal shooting victim was buried and moved twice before his body was ultimately dumped in Lake Marion.

Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis gave an update Monday into the death of 24-year-old Jerry Lamars Johnson.

Dennis called the case "one of the most profoundly senseless killings" he's seen since he's been sheriff.

Johnson had been reported missing on April 24. A day later, a fisherman found his body in a cove near Indian Bluff Park in Lake Marion in Orangeburg County.

Johnson died of multiple gunshot wounds, Dennis said.

On Friday, 31-year-old Stephen Stinnette was arrested and charged with murder in Johnson's death after a a short chase in Richland County.

Officers believe Stinnette shot and killed Johnson, who Dennis said called an 'acquaintance' of the victim.' Investigators say he buried the victim in a part of the county, but for some reason became suspicious that someone may have been told of the location. Johnson was then buried in a second location, but ultimately was moved to Lake Marion.

Dennis said there had been a 'day or two' between the burials and the discovery of Johnson's body.

Three people have been charged with accessory after the fact in the case: 57-year-old Lisa Avins, 36-year-old Kimberly McFaddin Mcleod, and 36-year-old Andrew Thomas Scurry. Dennis said those three had knowledge of the crime, and assisted with the moving of the body.

Avins is Stinnette's mother.

Officers are still searching for one other suspect: 32-year-old Anthony Dustin Dill, also wanted for accessory after the fact. Dill is described as having brown hair and blue eyes. He stands 5'10" and weighs approximately 140 lbs.

The motive in the crime remains under investigation.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

