Manassas Park Police search for man who possibly assaulted kids on their way to school

MANASSAS PARK, Va. — Police in Manassas Park are searching for a man after a student reported being assaulted on his way to school.

A spokesperson for the Manassas Park Police Department said a 15-year-old girl and an 11-year-old boy were on their way to school Wednesday morning when the assault happened. Authorities said the two kids were on their route to school, which goes past a 7-Eleven parking lot.

Police said the boy made eye contact with a man in the parking lot, and the man began swearing at the boy. The man then grabbed the boy by the back of his hoodie and knocked him to the ground, police said. The boy scraped his knee, but was otherwise unhurt.

When the kids made it to school around 7:19 a.m., they told the principal what happened and the principal called police.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance cameras in the area and said they will release a description of the man and a possible vehicle description as soon as that information is available.