Driver arrested after crashing into deputy in Stafford Co.

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — A man from Manassas was arrested Sunday after a police pursuit that ended with the suspect crashing into several cars, including a Stafford County deputy's vehicle, according to officials.

Stafford deputies were on the lookout for a black Nissan Sentra after receiving a word from Virginia State Police around 7:05 p.m. on Sunday. Officials say that the driver of the Nissan, identified as 21-year-old Dominic Pineda, fled after being stopped by a trooper on Truslow Rd. near U.S. 1.

Officials say that around 7:15 p.m. while a deputy was driving southbound on U.S. 1 near Gainesville Rd. Pineda's Nissan crossed over the double yellow lines and into the lane where the deputy was driving. The Nissan ultimately crashed into the deputy's car, before crashing into other cars as well.

The trooper and the deputy arrested Pineda and officials added that while he was in handcuffs, he tried to run but was not successful with his efforts. Pineda was charged with eluding, DUI, obstruction and driving revoked.

Officials also arrested the person who was in the passenger seat of the car, who is identified as 22-year-old Margarita Mantilla who was from Herndon, Virginia. Mantilla was arrested for public intoxication and was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail until she was sober.