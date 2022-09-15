x
Crime

Manassas man charged with strangulation of 5-month-old

The child is now in the care of a family member.

MANASSAS, Va. — A Manassas man is facing charges after police say he grabbed a 5-month-old by the neck so hard he left marks on the infant. 

According to a release from the Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD), the incidents reportedly happened at the Arcadia Run Apartments on Wisteria Pond Way. 

Investigators say 22-year-old Gregory David French is accused of grabbing the 5-month-old boy between April 1 and June 30, while he was supposedly caring for the child. 

Detectives claim French grabbed the child by the neck on two occasions, leaving marks on the infant. 

The child is now in the care of a family member. Police have not confirmed if French and the child are related.

The incidents were reported to police and the investigation began on September 12. French turned himself in to police two days later. 

French faces charges of strangulation and domestic assault and battery. He is currently being held without bond. 

