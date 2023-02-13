Manassas man accused of killing his mother

Just before 11 a.m., officers responded to the Regency Apartment Homes located at 11201 Partnership Lane in Manassas, Virginia to investigate a stabbing.

MANASSAS, Va. — A Manassas man was arrested Monday after police say he stabbed his own mother to death.

Just before 11 a.m., officers responded to the Regency Apartment Homes located at 11201 Partnership Lane in Manassas, Virginia to investigate a stabbing, the Prince William County Police Department said.

When officers arrived, they located a victim in front of an apartment building suffering from a stab wound to the neck.

Because officers didn't know who the suspect was, or where they were, they used a stretcher to mover the victim to a safe location, the police department said.

Officers then provided life-saving measures until EMS arrived.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where she later died.

She was identified as Jennifer Nicole Marshall, 48, of Manassas.

A nearby apartment was checked and cleared by officers as they worked to obtain information on a suspect.

Police claimed the investigation led to the belief that the suspect was the victim’s son.

A witness reportedly observed the suspect walking along the train tracks near Bristow Road, police said.

Officers went to the area and located the man, who police say would not acknowledge them. He continued walking along the tracks as officers followed, but officers were eventually able to convince him to stop near the 10800 block of Bristow Road.

He was taken into custody without incident.

The suspect was identified as Darrion Hunter Wilds, 24, of Manassas. He's being charged with murder and stabbing in commission of a felony.

Wilds is being held without bond.

Police have not said what they believe led to the stabbing.