Manassas City Police investigates bomb threat at McDonald's restaurant

A bomb dog swept the business and deemed it safe. No explosive devices located, according to Manassas City Police.
MANASSAS, Va. — Manassas City Police is investigating a bomb threat at a McDonald's restaurant located at 9860 Liberia Avenue, according to the department in a tweet Thursday evening.

A bomb dog swept the business and deemed it safe. No explosive devices located, according to Manassas City Police.

Manassas City Police said it's still investigating the source of the threat.

No further information has been released by Manassas City Police. 

WUSA9 will continue to provide updates on this story as more information comes into our newsroom.

