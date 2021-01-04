Manassas City Police investigates bomb threat at McDonald's restaurant

A bomb dog swept the business and deemed it safe. No explosive devices located, according to Manassas City Police.

MANASSAS, Va. — Manassas City Police is investigating a bomb threat at a McDonald's restaurant located at 9860 Liberia Avenue, according to the department in a tweet Thursday evening.

Manassas City Police said it's still investigating the source of the threat.

No further information has been released by Manassas City Police.

