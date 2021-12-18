x
Two killed overnight in separate shootings, police say

The deadly shootings happened less than three miles apart in Prince George's County.
SUITLAND, Md. — A woman and man were found dead at the scene of two separate overnight shootings in Prince George's County, Md.

The shootings happened less than three miles apart and not far from Andrews Air Force Base.

Police were called to the 5000 block of Leah Court in Camp Springs around 10:45 p.m. Friday for a wellness check. When officers arrived, they found the woman with several gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Two hours later, police were called a short distance away to the 4400 block of Rena Road, where they found a man inside a vehicle, also shot several times. Police said he was also pronounced dead at the scene. 

Police said they don't have any suspects in either case, and motives for the killings are not yet known. Detectives have not yet determined if the two shootings are isolated or connected in a way. 

Prince George's County Police are asking anyone with information to please call PGCrimeSolvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

