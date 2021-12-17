Man armed with rifle, wearing body armor arrested after Northeast DC shooting

The shooting victim is expected to survive, according to police.

WASHINGTON — A man is in the hospital after being shot Thursday afternoon. Officers investigating the shooting took a man into custody who was armed with a rifle and wearing body armor.

The call of a shooting came in around 2:30 p.m., police said. When officers got to the scene in the 3500 block of Hayes Street Northeast, they found a man who was suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries. He was conscious and breathing, and is expected to survive, according to police.

In the course of the investigation, police shut down the 3800 block of Jay Street Northeast between Hayes Street and Kenilworth Terrace Northeast. A short time later, Metropolitan Police Department officers located a suspect wearing body armor and armed with a rifle. He was taken into custody, police said.

MPD has identified the suspect as 25-year-old Demondre Greene of Northwest D.C. Greene has been arrested and charged with assault with intent to kill.

Investigators continue to work to figure out what led up to the shooting.