Man wanted for groping a woman in Virginia Target, police say

LEESBURG, Va. — Police are searching for a suspect after he groped a woman at a Target in Leesburg, Virginia on Thursday and fled.

Authorities say the suspect is believed to have committed similar offenses at other Target stores regionally.

On Thursday, Oct. 20, the Leesburg Police Department Emergency Communications Center received a report of a sexual battery that had occurred the day prior in a Target located at 1200 Edwards Ferry Road NE.

A woman reported that shortly before 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, she was shopping in the seasonal section at Target when a man holding a clipboard approached her and groped her. He immediately ran from the store and left the area in a newer model white Dodge Caravan.

Police describe the suspect as a 30-year-old man, 5 feet 7 inches tall and 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white dress shirt with white pants, a grey denim jacket and black sneakers at the time of the incident.

It was reported that before the assault, the suspect was observed walking around the store approaching customers with a clipboard soliciting donations.

The incident remains under investigation by the Leesburg Police Department Criminal Investigation Section. Anyone who has not already spoken with law enforcement and has information about the incident is asked to contact Detective M. Pacilla at 703-771-4500 or at mpacilla@leesburgva.gov. If you wish to remain anonymous, please call the Leesburg Crime Line at 703-443-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent using TIPSUBMIT via text. Text 274637 (CRIMES) and begin your message with LPDTIP.

