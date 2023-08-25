Wanted murder suspect turns himself in to police in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY CITY, Mo. — A 20-year-old man wanted for murder in Silver Spring is now in custody, according to police. Lawrence Marcellus Marshall IV was wanted for more than a month in connection to the July 5 shooting death of 40-year-old Cedric Warner.
Marshall IV, of Montgomery Village, allegedly shot and killed Warner in the 11500 block of Lockwood Drive. When officers arrived on scene that day, they found warning shot dead inside an apartment.
Through the course of the investigation, homicide detectives identified Marshall IV as the suspect. A warrant was issued for his arrest on July 21. Police say Marshall IV turned himself in at the Montgomery County Police Department's 6th District in Gaithersburg on Thursday.
He was taken to the Central Processing Unit, where was served a warrant charging him with first-degree murder. A bond hearing has not been scheduled.
RELATED: Retired police sergeant who killed 3 at California bar shot his estranged wife first, officials say
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.