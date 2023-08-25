Wanted murder suspect turns himself in to police in Montgomery County

Lawrence Marcellus Marshall IV, 20, is now in custody, according to police.

MONTGOMERY CITY, Mo. — A 20-year-old man wanted for murder in Silver Spring is now in custody, according to police. Lawrence Marcellus Marshall IV was wanted for more than a month in connection to the July 5 shooting death of 40-year-old Cedric Warner.

Marshall IV, of Montgomery Village, allegedly shot and killed Warner in the 11500 block of Lockwood Drive. When officers arrived on scene that day, they found warning shot dead inside an apartment.

Through the course of the investigation, homicide detectives identified Marshall IV as the suspect. A warrant was issued for his arrest on July 21. Police say Marshall IV turned himself in at the Montgomery County Police Department's 6th District in Gaithersburg on Thursday.