Police search for suspect after man shot in NW DC

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department has released photos of a suspect involved in a shooting in Northwest D.C. on Saturday in hopes of having the public's help identifying the man.

At 1 a.m., officers responded to the 500 block of K Street, Northwest for a report of shots fired.

At the scene, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital following the shooting to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. He has not been identified.

The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Investigators have not said what led up to the shooting or if the victim and shooter were known to one another.

Anyone with information on the suspect's identity or whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

