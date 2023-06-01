Police: Man wanted for making unwanted sexual contact with victim in Northwest DC

Around 10 a.m. Wednesday, the suspect engaged in unwanted sexual contact with the victim outside of the Capital One Arena in Chinatown.

WASHINGTON — Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the public's help identifying a man who engaged in unwanted sexual contact with a victim in Chinatown Wednesday morning.

Around 10 a.m., the suspect engaged in the unwanted sexual contact with the victim on 7th Street, Northwest, outside of the Capital One Arena.

The suspect then fled the scene, police say.

Detectives describe the suspect as a Black man, approximately 20 to 35 years old. He was last seen wearing a dark colored beanie and dark clothing while riding a white moped in the area on the sidewalk.

Police say the suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

The man is wanted for Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse Offense that occurred Jan. 4, 2023 near the National Portrait Gallery and Capital One Arena on 7th Street, Northwest.

Police have not clarified what kind of sexual contact the suspect had with the victim. They have also not identified the victim's age or gender in this case.

Anyone with information regarding the identity or whereabouts of the suspect is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at (202) 727-9099.