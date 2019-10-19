WASHINGTON — D.C. police are looking for a man who they believe sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl in Southeast on Saturday, Oct.12.

According to police, the victim was in the 1300 block of Alabama Avenue, SE around 12:13 p.m. when she was assaulted. The incident happened near Malcolm X Opportunity Center.

Authorities have released surveillance video showing the man they believe committed the assault.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 5’2” in height in his 30's-40's. He has a dark complexion, light brown eyes, and patchy beard. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with bleach spots on it, blue or black jeans, and peach in color Foamposite sneakers.

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has information regarding this case should call police at 202-727 9099. Additionally, information may be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

