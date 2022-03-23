x
Crime

Detectives announce man wanted in connection with fatally shooting special police officer in September has been arrested

Angela Washington, a mother of four, served as a D.C. special police officer. She was shot and killed wearing her uniform on Sept. 21, 2021.

Metropolitan Police Department's homicide unit detectives have announced that a man has been arrested in connection with fatally shooting a special police officer on Sept. 21, 2021. 

The special officer who was killed was identified as 41-year-old Angela Washington of Suitland, Md., a mother of four children. 

She died in the area of the 3300 block of 10th street while serving in the line of duty. 

According to a statement from MPD, on Wednesday, Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force members who were responding to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, located the man wanted in connection to Washington's killing. Police identified the man as Jadaohn Bracey, 22, of Temple Hills, Md. 

MPD says the deadly shooting was reported just before 8:45 p.m. on Sept. 21. When officers arrived they found Washington in uniform, suffering from a gunshot wound. First responders tried to help her but she died at the scene. 

Months later, Bracey was arrested on March 23. He faces charges for premeditated first-degree murder while armed.

Police are continuing to investigate the deadly shooting and ask anyone with information to contact officers at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s text tip line by sending a text message to 50411. 

