ASPEN HILL, Md. — Maryland-National Capital Park Police are searching for a man who they say threw a boy over a foot bridge on a hiking trail.

On Oct. 18, police responded to Matthew Henson Trail #3, near Rippling Brook Drive, around 5:45 p.m. for the report of an assault on a juvenile. Police said the boy was walking along the trail when he was thrown over the bridge.

The boy suffered non-life threatening injuries, was treated at a local hospital and has since been released.

Police said they canvassed the area by foot, bicycle and car in search of the suspect without success. They said they are also checking the surrounding neighborhoods and shopping centers.

Officials provided a sketch of the suspect and are asking the public for help identifying him.

He is described as a dark-skinned black male, thin build, between 5'11" and 6'2", approximately 20 to 30 years old and has a beard. Police said he was wearing a beige wool beanie, light or tan hoodie with a black jacket, jeans and tennis shoes.

When police spoke with citizens, they said that the man is known to frequent the Aspen Hill area.

If anyone has any information, officials ask them to call Park Police Investigations at 301-929-2748.

