Man stabbed on Metro Bus in NW DC, police say

WASHINGTON — A man has been taken to the hospital after he was stabbed on a Metrobus on Wisconsin Avenue in Northwest D.C.
Just after 3 p.m., officers from Metro Transit Police Department (MTPD) went to Newark Street and Wisconsin Avenue Northwest for a report of a stabbing.
When MTPD arrived, they found a man who had been stabbed on the Metrobus which was driving on the 33 Route, near the above intersection.
DC Fire and EMS arrived at the location and took the man who was stabbed to a local hospital. His injuries are serious, police say.
According to MTPD, the investigation is ongoing and police are working to identify a person and motive in connection with the stabbing on the bus.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.
RELATED: Man believed he was killing a werewolf in Alexandria... 3 years after pleading insanity, he's being released
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.
Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021