Man stabbed on Metro Bus in NW DC, police say

A man suffered serious injuries after he was stabbed on a metrobus

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — A man has been taken to the hospital after he was stabbed on a Metrobus on Wisconsin Avenue in Northwest D.C.

Just after 3 p.m., officers from Metro Transit Police Department (MTPD) went to Newark Street and Wisconsin Avenue Northwest for a report of a stabbing.

When MTPD arrived, they found a man who had been stabbed on the Metrobus which was driving on the 33 Route, near the above intersection.

DC Fire and EMS arrived at the location and took the man who was stabbed to a local hospital. His injuries are serious, police say.

According to MTPD, the investigation is ongoing and police are working to identify a person and motive in connection with the stabbing on the bus.

#Breaking From WMATA

At aprox 3:20p MTPD went to stabbing ON a Metrobus on 33 Rte at Newark St & Wisconsin Ave NW. The suspect fled the scene. An adult male stabbed, with serious injuries. The investigation is ongoing to identify the suspect and motive in the assault. pic.twitter.com/F0SRxKktkd — Ryan Sprouse (@RSprouseNews) June 3, 2022

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.