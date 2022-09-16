x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man stabbed in Northwest DC, police say

Police are still searching for a suspect in this case.
Credit: WUSA9

WASHINGTON — A man is in the hospital after he was stabbed in Northwest D.C. Thursday night. Police are still searching for the person responsible. 

Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 4400 block of Wisconsin Avenue Northwest, near the Tenleytown Metro station, for a report of a stabbing around 10:30 p.m. When officers arrived they found a man suffering from stab wounds. He was conscious and breathing when he was taken to the hospital. A Watch Commander with the police department said the man had injuries not thought to be life-threatening, but did not say where the man was stabbed. 

Police say they are on the lookout for a man with short dreads, last seen wearing a white shirt and white pants. So far, no arrests have been made. 

Anyone who may have information about this case should contact police at 202-727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411.

RELATED: Woman stabbed in Northeast, DC

RELATED: Fight at Honduran independence day festival leaves 1 stabbed

RELATED: Girl, 12, holds knife to student's throat at Woodbridge middle school

RELATED: Man arrested armed with nunchucks at Hyattsville high school

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Prosecutors move to vacate Adnan Syed's murder conviction

Before You Leave, Check This Out