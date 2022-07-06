Man stabbed to death in Southeast DC, police say

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a man was stabbed to death in D.C. Tuesday.
According to a tweet from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the deadly incident happened in the 3600 block of Brothers Place in Southeast.
Officers found the man stabbed to death just after 11:30 a.m.
MPD has not identified the man or said how many times he may have been stabbed.
Details surrounding the man's death are scarce. There is no suspect information at this time and there is no word on what may have led up to the man being stabbed.
Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD Crime Solvers Tip Line at (800) 673-2777 or text 50411.
