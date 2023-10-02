Man stabbed to death in Prince George's County

The unidentified man was found in a parking lot.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after a man was found stabbed to death in Prince George's County.

According to the Prince George's County Police Department (PGCPD), officers were called to the 3700 block of Donnell Drive just before 11 a.m. Friday.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds in a parking lot. First responders pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The victim has not yet been identified in this case.

There is no word on any suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Prince George's County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be submitted online or through the P3 Tips app. Crime Solvers is a non-profit program that offers cash rewards to people who provide information about crimes or fugitives to law enforcement.

WATCH NEXT: Employee stabbed to death in food court at Lakeforest Mall