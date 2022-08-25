x
Crime

Man shot to death in Prince George's Co.

The man has not been identified and no suspect information has been released.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Prince Geoges' County Thursday evening. 

According to the Prince George's County Police Department, the incident happened in the 5000 block of Beech Place.

When officers arrived they found a man who had been shot. First responders pronounced the man dead at the scene. 

Detectives say they are working to establish a motive.

Anyone with information is asked to call PG Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS or submit your tip using the P3 Tips app. 

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.

