Man shot in Southwest DC

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a man was shot in Southwest D.C. Friday.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), officers were called to the 100 block of Darrington Street just before 6:45 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. The man was conscious and breathing when help arrived. His current condition is unknown at this time.

No suspect information has been released. Police have not said anything about a motive or what may have happened in the moments leading up to the shooting.

The shooting comes after a violent 24 hours in D.C. where 12 people were shot, two of whom were killed, in seven separate shootings. No arrests have been made in any of those shootings.

Anyone with information about any of these shootings is asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411.

