DC Police: Man shot on Valley Avenue, Southeast

Detectives say a man was shot in the 900 block of Valley Avenue, Southeast around 7:30 p.m. Monday.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Police say a man was shot Monday evening in Southeast, D.C.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the man was shot in the 900 block of Valley Avenue near Wheeler Road and one weapon has been recovered.

No further identifying information has been confirmed about the victim. Police have not yet confirmed any information about a possible suspect.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, contact MPD at (202) 727-9099.

On Friday, a council committee unanimously approved a sprawling bill to expand support for people who've been hurt by violence and abuse in the city.

The news came just as another three shootings hit the city on Friday afternoon including one right outside the Georgia Avenue-Petworth Metro Station, where three people were hit; another blow in a seemingly endless cycle of violence in the city that has left even trauma surgeons struggling.