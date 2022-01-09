Man shot on Shaw-Howard U metro station platform

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Green and Yellow line trains are now single-tracking and bypassing the station.

WASHINGTON — A man was shot Sunday night while on the platform at the Shaw-Howard University metro station.

Just before 8 p.m. Sunday, Metro Transit Police received reports of the shooting, located on the Green and Yellow lines.

Police have since confirmed that the man was taken to the hospital and has non-life-threatening injuries. He was found conscious and alert.

Due to the police activity, Green and Yellow line trains are single-tracking between U Street and Mt Vernon Square stations, bypassing Shaw-Howard U Station. Shuttle bus service is being provided, a WMATA spokesperson confirmed.

The investigation is ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting and to locate a suspect.

In a separate incident on Dec. 28, a shooting near the Anacostia Metro Station in southeast D.C. left a man dead.

Earlier in December, WMATA confirmed that there was a shooting at the Columbia Heights metro station after a fight broke out on a train.

That Dec. 8 incident was the second shooting at the station in two weeks. On Nov. 29, a 19-year-old was shot on the train at Columbia Heights.