Man shot on Shaw-Howard U metro station platform

WASHINGTON — A man was shot Sunday night while on the platform at the Shaw-Howard University metro station.
Just before 8 p.m. Sunday, Metro Transit Police received reports of the shooting, located on the Green and Yellow lines.
Police have since confirmed that the man was taken to the hospital and has non-life-threatening injuries. He was found conscious and alert.
Due to the police activity, Green and Yellow line trains are single-tracking between U Street and Mt Vernon Square stations, bypassing Shaw-Howard U Station. Shuttle bus service is being provided, a WMATA spokesperson confirmed.
The investigation is ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting and to locate a suspect.
In a separate incident on Dec. 28, a shooting near the Anacostia Metro Station in southeast D.C. left a man dead.
Earlier in December, WMATA confirmed that there was a shooting at the Columbia Heights metro station after a fight broke out on a train.
That Dec. 8 incident was the second shooting at the station in two weeks. On Nov. 29, a 19-year-old was shot on the train at Columbia Heights.
According to WMATA, the victim claimed he was sitting on the train when he saw two strangers arguing nearby. Then one of the two people took out a gun and exited the train, shooting inside it and hitting the victim in the leg. The two people involved in the incident ran from the train after the shooting.
RELATED: Person at Columbia Heights metro station shoots train from platform after fight on board, WMATA says
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.