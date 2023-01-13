Man hit by gunfire in Northwest DC

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a man was hit by gunfire in Northwest D.C. Friday night.
A call came in around 10 p.m. about a shooting in the 1900 block of 8th Street Northwest, near Florida Avenue.
The man was found conscious and breathing when he was taken to an area hospital for treatment, the Metropolitan Police Department said.
Police have provided very few details on suspects. They said there were as many as four suspects involved that they were looking for.
No other details have been released.
No other information was immediately available.
This is a developing story. Stick with WUSA9 for additional updates as they become available.
