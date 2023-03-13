Man shot in Northeast DC

Investigators are on the lookout for a silver vehicle last seen going northbound on 16th St. NE.

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a man was found shot in Northeast D.C. Monday evening.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), officers were called to the 1500 block of F Street, NW just after 6 p.m.

When officers arrived they found a man who had recently been shot.

The unidentified man was conscious and breathing when first responders took him to an area hospital for help. There is no word on his current condition at this time.

Police have not released any information regarding a suspect description, motive or what may have happened in the moments leading up to the shooting. However, investigators are on the lookout for a silver vehicle last seen going northbound on 16th St. NE.

Officials tell WUSA9 multiple gunshots were heard in the area and shell casings were found on the ground.

Anyone with information may contact detectives at (202) 727-9099 or text the department's tipline at 50411. MPD offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for any shooting committed in the District.

Shooting Investigation in the 1500 block of F St NE. Lookout is for a silver in color vehicle traveling northbound on 16th street NE. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) March 13, 2023