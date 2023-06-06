Man shot near University of Maryland campus in College Park

Police are still searching for the suspect in this case.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Police in Prince George's County are investigating after a man was shot near the campus of the University of Maryland late Monday night. The man shot walked into a hospital for treatment, but a suspect has not been found. No arrests have been made.

The University of Maryland Police Department reported the off-campus shooting just before midnight. In a tweet, the police department said the shooting happened in the 8100 block of Baltimore Avenue, near the Brendan Iribe Center for Computer Science and Engineering. Prince George's County Police (PGPD) were called to handle the investigation.

When PGPD officers responded to the scene for a report of shots fired, they found shell casings at the scene, but no victim. A short time later, police said a man walked into the hospital with a gunshot wound. Investigators determined he had been shot on Baltimore Avenue. The man is in stable condition with injuries not thought to be life-threatening.

Police say a suspect was last seen heading toward the Lakeland neighborhood and is thought to have left the area. Witnesses said the man was armed and wearing a green jacket, but no other description was give.