Crime

Man in critical condition after being shot in the head in Southeast DC

The shooting happened next to Kramer Elementary School and just a few blocks from Anacostia High School.
Credit: WUSA9

WASHINGTON — DC Police are investigating an early morning shooting in southeast D.C. that has left a man critically injured Friday.

The shooting happened next to Kramer Elementary School and just a few blocks from Anacostia High School. Students were seen passing the crime scene to get to school Friday morning.

According to Lt. Sean Hill, Watch Commander at the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District, police were called to the 1600 block of 18th St. Southeast around 6:34 a.m. after receiving reports of a shooting from Shotspotter Technology and simultaneous witness calls.  

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was rushed to a local hospital with CPR in progress, Lt. Hill said. He is currently in critical condition. Homicide detectives were called to the scene to investigate.

Investigators are looking for a man wearing a gray hoodie, black pants with an area of red at the bottom of the pant legs, and black-and-white shoes. The suspect was last seen running from the area heading west on Q St. 

Police have shut down 18th Street, SE between Q Street and Minnesota Ave, Southeast while detectives conduct their investigation. 

