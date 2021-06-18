x
Man shot in the arm in Bladensburg, police say

Police are still searching for a suspect in this case.
Credit: WUSA9

BLADENSBURG, Md. — A man was shot in the arm following an argument Friday morning in Bladensburg.

Bladensburg Police say the shooting happened around 5:15 a.m. in the 4700 block of Annapolis Road near Waterfront Park. Responding officers said a man was shot in the arm and taken to an area hospital with injuries not thought to be life threatening.

Investigators say a suspect armed with a handgun approached the victim, the two argued, and the victim was shot once. Police did not offer a description of the suspect in this case, and no arrests have been made.

Police say it is not clear whether the suspect and the victim knew each other. 

Additional details were not immediately available.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Bladensburg Police at 301-864-6080. 

This is a developing story. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.

